North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday November 12th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Hundreds of people have sent messages to the New York Public Service Commission (PSC) regarding a proposal from National Grid. The proposal includes delivery rate increases over three years from 2022-2024, and expansion of natural gas lines.

A public comment period on National Grid's proposal drew angry comments from people asking the PSC to deny the increase, many of whom said they are already having a hard time paying utility bills. The comments are available on the PSC's website.