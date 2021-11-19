North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday, November 19, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The office of State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released an interactive digital map that breaks down the population of New Yorkers by age, race, ethnicity, and even housing trends. It's accompanied by a report on local census results statewide that outlines demographic changes.

“These changes can impact how revenues, such as local sales tax and federal aid, are distributed," the comptroller said in a statement. Take a look at the map below: