North Country Wake Up Weather: Friday September 10th

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) -- To many who live along, or visit the Great Lakes water system, they are familiar with constantly changing water levels. However, recent environmental events may draw a new level of concern.

The St. Lawrence River community of Clayton was visited on September 9 by University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability Associate Professor Dr. Andrew Gronewold. Dr. Gronewold is known for researching water levels on some of the worlds largest freshwater systems. He visited the North Country to lead a discussion on findings from his research.