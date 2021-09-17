Skip to content
WWTI - InformNNY.com
Watertown
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
ABC50 NOW
Newsletters
ABC50 Mobile App
NEWS TIPS
Alex Hazard’s Life Hacks
Are You The View’s Biggest Fan?
For the Love of Dirt
Happy Hour
Horoscopes
Hunger Action Month
Lottery
Made in NNY
Made in NNY Minutes
Shark Tank Casting
Sweetest Occasion Sundays
Tax Talk
Walkthrough Wednesdays
News
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
ABC50 NOW
Cuomo Under Fire
Consumer Reports
Coronavirus
Crime
Fort Drum Corner
Local News
Money In Your Pocket
National News
New York News
Politics
Transition of Power
Wellness Wednesdays
BestReviews
Top Stories
British computing inventor Clive Sinclair dies at 81
Lebanon signs contract for forensic audit of central bank
Navalny app removed from online stores as Russian polls open
Trial begins over COVID outbreak in Austrian ski resort
Weather
Closings & Delays
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Marine Forecast
Ski Report
Weather Alerts
Weather Updates
Sports
The Big Game
Buffalo Bills
For the Love of Dirt
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
MLB
NBA
NCAA
NFL
NY Blitz
Orange Nation
Racing
Watertown Rapids 2021 Schedule
Community
Community Events
Bradley’s Surplus :60 Shopping Trip
Ask the Experts
Back to School Photo Showcase
Brew York 2021
Character Counts Award
Childrens Miracle Network
The Daily Pledge
Destination NY
EdZOOcation
Fur Friend Facts
Golden Apple Award
Health Beats
Hometown Heroes
Living Local
Newlywed News
NNY Eats
NNY School Zone
North Country Goes Pink
Remembering 9/11
United Way of NNY
Contests
The Big Catch
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Video Center
Jobs
ABC50 is Hiring!
Post a Job
Work For Us
Find a Job
About Us
TV Schedule
ABC50 Mobile App
Advertise with Us
Contact WWTI / ABC50
How to Watch
LAFF & Court TV Mystery
News Tips
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
North Country wake up weather Friday, September 17, 2021
Top Stories
Posted:
Sep 17, 2021 / 05:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 17, 2021 / 05:00 AM EDT
Close
You have been added to ABC50 Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
ABC50 Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
September 19: ‘BLT’ Folk Band in Harrisville
Carthage man arrested, accused of raping young girl
St. Lawrence County sees second-consecutive day with new COVID death
Cape Vincent Oktoberfest returning this weekend
SNAP recipients to receive maximum food benefits for September
October: St. Lawrence County Historical Association pie sale
Fort Drum’s new $27.3M project to enhance future rapid deployment of troops