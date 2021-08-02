North Country wake up weather Monday August 2, 2021

ONIEDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police responded to an SUV/motorcycle crash on July 31. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 365 and Prospect Depot Road in the town of Trenton in Oneida County.

After arriving at the scene police discovered that a SUV, operated by 60-year-old Wendi J. Cummings from Land O’Lakes, Florida, was attempting to turn west onto Route 365 when she failed to yield the right of way to a 2006 Harley Davidson that was traveling eastbound.