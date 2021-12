North Country AM weather Monday

Irondequoit Police cancel search for missing 79-year-old …

Six died in Amazon facility collapse in Edwardsville

Supply shortage hits granite headstones

TEMA Flash Report after Saturday storms

Deadly deer disease spreading quickly; What to know …

Huron County horse rescued after falling into small …

Beaverton toddler fights ‘beyond rare’ gene mutation

President Biden speaks regarding deadly tornado outbreak

North Country Wake Up Weather