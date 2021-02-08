North Country wake up weather Monday February 8th, 2021

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)-- A 16-year-old female has died after hitting a tree in a snow tubing accident at Clyde L. Burmaster Park in the Town of Lewiston, according to the Niagara County Sheriff.

The sheriff's office tells us the 16-year-old and a 3-year-old boy were riding down the sledding hill when they struck a tree at the bottom of the hill at 10:14 a.m. on February 6.