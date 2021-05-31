North Country wake up weather Monday May 31, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Three years after crashing into multiple cars with the SUV he was driving and ultimately running into the side of a house off of Central Avenue, Donald Bender was found guilty of reckless endangerment in the first degree on May 27.

Bender, 54, Schenectady was found to be responsible for speeding on Central Avenue and rear-ending a vehicle being towed, before witnesses say he jerked the SUV dislodging it from the towed vehicle on June 27, 2018.