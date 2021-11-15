North Country Wake up Weather: Monday, November 15, 2021

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) -- After last week's sloppy 9-6 loss to the second-to last place Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills get the big win against a bad team that they've been looking for in Sunday's 45-17 win against the New York Jets.

The Bills failed to get into the end zone in Jacksonville last Sunday, but they shook that monkey off their backs early and often against the Jets, scoring the first of many touchdowns in their first possession of the game. Buffalo would score a total of 7 touchdowns at MetLife Stadium, and a majority of the scores would come on the ground.