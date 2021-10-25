North Country wake up weather Monday October 25, 2021

(WJW) – A lawsuit filed against Kellogg's claims the way the company markets its strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading.

Anita Harris is suing the breakfast food giant, alleging the fruit filling in Kellogg's Whole Grain Frosted Strawberry Toaster Pastries is mostly other fruits, multiple reports say. The product's nutrition label actually shows the pastries are heavier on pears and apples than strawberries, reports TMZ.