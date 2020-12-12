North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday December 12th

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending an attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

Even though attorneys general from 18 states supported the long-shot effort to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia – ultimately their number didn’t matter because the highest court in the land was just not buying what they were selling.