North Country wake up weather Saturday December 4, 2021

(NEWS10) - This week on Empire State Weekly, now that the Omicron variant of Covid has been confirmed in New York, researchers are quickly working to learn as much as they can on the variant's potential to undermine the efficacy of current vaccines, as this is the most advance version of the virus they've seen to date.

Dr. Kirsten St. George, Chief of the State laboratory of viral diseases and Director of Virology at the Wadsworth Center, the State Health Department laboratory in Albany, joins us to discuss what's already being uncovered with the Omicron variant through sequencing and testing samples. Dr. St. George says while there is still a lot that's yet to be learned, they've so far uncovered an important finding in the short time Omicron has been on their radar.