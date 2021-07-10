North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday July 10th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) - The Oneida County Overdose Response Team is issuing a public health advisory regarding xylazine, a drug used in veterinary medicine to tranquilize animals, particularly horses.

Xylazine, in combination with other drugs, has been detected in the toxicology results of three fatal overdoses in Oneida County this year. It is approved only for animal use because it’s known to be harmful in humans.