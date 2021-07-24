North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday July 24th

WILTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — On July 21 the New York State Police in Wilton arrested Mark E. Hebert of Cohoes for fourth degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

According to a release from New York State Police, Hebert went into the Cumberland Farms on Maple Ave. in Wilton and ordered two soft pretzels on July 7. When the clerk began to make his order, Hebert went behind the counter and took over $1,000 worth of lottery tickets.