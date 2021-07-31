North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday July 31st

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- A house was leveled in an apparent explosion near Old Forge on Friday. Debris could be seen scattered across the lakefront at First Lake and the road nearby.

Authorities say the call went out around 2:38 p.m. along Hollywood Road on First Lake in Old Forge. Town of Webb Police, DEC as well as the Eagle Bay fire department responded and are continuing the investigation.