North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday July 3rd

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The State of Emergency in New York may have ended but the New York State Department of Health (DOH) is remaining cautious about COVID. The same day the State of Emergency ended it readopted some emergency regulations that would allow them and health agencies in the state to react quickly should another spike in COVID cases happens.

On June 15, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 70% of New Yorkers over the age of 18 had been vaccinated against COVID, supposedly meaning the end to all COVID restrictions. On June 24 the State of Emergency expired, it was also the day the DOH readopted some COVID-era emergency regulations like the "Surge and Flex" strategy and requiring masks in public for unvaccinated people for a period of time.