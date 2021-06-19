North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday June 19th

WELLESLEY ISLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) -- Storytelling has always been a part of Local Author Tom French's life. It is what drove him to start his career in writing, complete 35 years of teaching middle school English, and now, is a twice published author.

French grew up on Wellesley Island on the St. Lawrence River and spent year listening, recording and writing down his grandfathers stories of his time on the river.