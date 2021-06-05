North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday June 5th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-People waiting for their federal refunds should know it could be a while before they see any money. Multiple local tax preparers said they are seeing a delay in the processing of tax returns with some refunds taking months to hit people's banks.

This year is highly unusual and unlike any other year he's seen, said Bill Dardanelli, the owner of Capital District Tax Services, who has been a tax preparer for 35 years. Processing delays aren't the only problem, trying to contact the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has also been difficult.