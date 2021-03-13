North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday March 13th

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Facing unprecedented political isolation, a defiant New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted on Friday that he would not step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and condemned the expansive coalition of Democrats calling for his resignation as “reckless and dangerous."

By day's end, the three-term Democratic governor had lost the support of almost his state's entire congressional delegation. None of the defections hurt more than those of New York's two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.