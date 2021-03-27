North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday March 27th

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"New Yorkers have showed themselves and the country what it means to be New York Tough throughout this crisis," Governor Cuomo said. "While we are moving at a faster pace than ever before to the light at the end of the tunnel, vigilance and continued practice of the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks are a crucial part of the effort to win this war. More and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every day, but must all continue to practice social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing. The light is getting brighter every day, but not without our continued dedication to ending COVID once and for all."