North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday May 8th

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- Breaking barriers in teaching music is what the Music Education Centers of Watertown is known for, and the center is continuing to expand this reach through its recent relocation to the back of the Marcy Building in downtown Watertown.

The need for this new space was following an outpour of interest from the North Country community this past winter. Music Education Center Owner Christian Schenk considered it a proactive approach to continue to support the needs of the musical community.