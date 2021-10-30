North Country Wake Up Weather: Saturday October 30th

(NEWS10) - This week on Empire State Weekly, the race for the next Governor of New York State is starting to take shape as Attorney General Letitia James now launches her campaign to challenge incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.

This comes as former Governor Andrew Cuomo will now face a judge following the filing of a misdemeanor criminal complaint, which accuses him of "forcible touching" one of his staff members at the governor's mansion in Albany. All this playing out as New Yorkers are set to take to the polls on Tuesday for New York's General Election, where they will have the chance to weigh in on a number of statewide issues.