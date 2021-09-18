North Country wake up weather Saturday September 18, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) -- The ZZ Top show originally scheduled for September 25 in Watertown as part of The Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2021 Summer Concert Series has been postponed to next year.

The announcement was made on Friday in a press release from the Disabled Persons Action Organization. The organization stated the decision was made due to concerns surrounding the rising number of delta variant COVID cases in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The concert will be rescheduled for the summer of 2022.