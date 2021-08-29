North Country wake up weather Sunday August 29, 2021

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden said on Saturday that additional terrorist attacks at Kabul's airport — like the one carried out on Aug. 26 — remain "highly likely" as the U.S. military works to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan in the coming days.

The president's statements also confirmed that U.S forces are planning to carry out additional retaliatory strikes against ISIS-K, the Islamic State affiliate group that claimed responsibility for the Aug. 26 attack which claimed the lives of 169 Afghans and 13 U.S. servicemembers.