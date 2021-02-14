North Country wake up weather Sunday February 14th, 2021

(WWTI) - Senior Airman Kori Rarrick knew as a child that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and serve in the military. His father was in the Army and stationed at Fort Drum, where Rarrick grew up.

One night while stationed at Fort Sam Houston in Texas, Rarrick was performing his normal duties when an injured man was dropped off at the front gate and left for dead. The man had been shot. Rarrick used a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding and applied pressure on the wound until the medical team arrived.