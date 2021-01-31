North Country wake up weather Sunday January 31, 2021

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety accidentally sent out an Amber Alert on Friday that featured two characters from the "Child's Play" horror series.

The message said that Glen Ray was abducted by Chucky in Henderson at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Glen had been described as having a “blue shirt and black collar,” and Chucky has “blue denim overalls with multi-colored striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife.”