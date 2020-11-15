North Country wake up weather Sunday November 15th, 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Governors from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island will be having an emergency meeting over the weekend to discuss the rise in COVID-19 numbers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday. He said he believes the number of cases will continue to rise and that additional steps will be needed to combat the infection rate.

New York has one of the lowest infection rates in the country but Governor Cuomo said the rise in cases both nationally and internationally is alarming. With people spending more time inside and people gathering for the holidays, he said the expectation is that the number of cases will continue to rise.