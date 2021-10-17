North Country wake up weather Sunday October 17, 2021

AURORA, Illinois (WANE) – Detectives in Indiana and Ohio may be closer to solving a missing-persons investigation after a vehicle connected to a 2002 case was located in the Ohio River.

Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, and her children Kristina, 4, and John, 3, of Delhi, Ohio, were last seen in April 2002. Before their disappearance, Nguyen had left behind a note, relaying her intentions to drive into the Ohio River. Her Nissan Pathfinder SUV was never found.