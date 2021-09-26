North Country wake up weather Sunday September 26, 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — AAA is reminding homeowners to prepare for the colder weather that is up ahead in honor of National Tune-Up Day on September 25. The purpose of the day is to serve as a reminder for residents to tune up their furnaces and winterize their homes and the warmer temperatures begin to fade away.

According to a press release from AAA, winter storms can destroy houses with ice, snow, rain, and wind all being potential dangers. According to the Insurance Information Institute, winter storms in the United States resulted in an estimated $1.1 billion in losses in 2020.