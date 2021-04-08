North Country wake up weather Thursday April 8, 2021

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) — A Wichita man and his family is asking for help finding their ‘escape artist’ pet tortoise named Madmartigan. The tortoise, who lives in the family’s backyard, sneaked out sometime between late morning and early afternoon Monday using a gap in the gate that was slightly broken at the bottom.

Harun Bahri and his family, who own the tortoise, think Madmartigan was most likely roaming the neighborhood for the past two days since she left her home.