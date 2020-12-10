North Country wake-up weather: Thursday, Dec. 10

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo—both praised and reviled for their coronavirus wins and missteps—are being honored for their pandemic leadership at a virtual event Wednesday evening.

Baker, a Republican, and Cuomo, a Democrat, have led states that were among the hardest-hit places during the first wave of infections last spring. The Edward M. Kennedy Institute credited Cuomo and Baker with taking actions that helped slow the spread of the disease, including pushing people to wear masks in public and take other precautions.