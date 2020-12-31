North Country Wake Up Weather: Thursday December 31st

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y.(WIVB)-- Fans will be back in the stands at Bills Stadium just in time for the first home Wild Card playoff game in 25 years!

Governor Cuomo announced that the state will allow just over 6,700 fans at the home game on Jan 9 or 10. Fans will be required to take a COVID test before the game in order to attend, and contact tracing will be taking place after the game.