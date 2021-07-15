North Country Wake Up Weather: Thursday July 15th

(NEXSTAR) -- Beware, coastal communities. The U.S. is set to face a surge in high-tide floods along its coasts due to a "wobble" in the moon's orbit coupled with global warming, according to NASA.

Starting in the mid-2030s, a lunar cycle will amplify rising sea levels fueled by climate change, causing rapidly increasing high-tide floods on every U.S. coast, according to findings of a new study by the NASA Sea Level Change Science Team from the University of Hawaii.