North Country Wake Up Weather: Thursday June 3rd

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-New York's Senate Democratic Majority is advancing a series of bills directed at preventing gun violence. The bill package includes measures that expand safety training for gun owners, tracking gun violence data, and enhancing pre-existing gun sale laws.

It's been a violent year so far for the City of Albany. By the end of May, the city had already seen 19 shooting incidents killing multiple people and leaving many others injured. The legislation package being passed by the Senate majority could help the city curb future gun violence.