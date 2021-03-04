North Country Wake Up Weather: Thursday March 4th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-New York has opened registration for some healthcare professionals to be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at state vaccination sites. Those who sign up for the program will be certified as a Temporarily-Licensed Pharmacy Technician, according to the Office of the Professions at the New York State Education Department (NYSED).

There are 19 state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. Healthcare professionals who want to become a vaccinator have to sign up online, complete a series of four online training modules about COVID-19 vaccines, and a module on health information privacy and security.