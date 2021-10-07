North Country Wake Up Weather: Thursday, October 7, 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Rep. Brian Higgins, (D) of New York's 26th Congressional district, is keeping up the pressure on the White House to loosen up the Canadian border restrictions.

For the past 18 months in a row, the United States has extended the ban on allowing Canadian residents to cross the land borders even though, in August, the Canadian government began allowing US residents to drive to Canada, provided they get a negative Covid test in advance.