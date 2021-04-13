North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday April 13th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After over a year, New York's Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) says it has secured $4 million for operating expenses in the state budget. The IRC talked about pursuing legal options after it said Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders ignored pleas for funding in January.

Cuomo has yet to sign the budget. Without that signature, the IRC says it still has no idea when the money will become available. With no approved budget themselves, no website, and no staff, the IRC has just five months to complete the redistricting process and meet the September 15 deadline.