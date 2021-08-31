North Country wake up weather Tuesday August 31, 2021

IOWA (WOWK) – More than three years after Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while going for a jog in her hometown, the man convicted of killing her has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tibbetts, a University of Iowa student, was last seen alive on July 18, 2018, when she left her home in the town of Brooklyn to go for a run and never returned. A nationwide search was launched in the days after her disappearance but there was no sign of her for months.