North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday August 3rd

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health has canceled the free COVID-19 testing program at Samaritan Hospital.

The drive-up testing site had been open to the community since July 13 of 2020 and was located at 1575 Washington Street in Watertown. Samaritan staff were able to offer 9,000 free COVID-19 tests through the state-sponsored program.