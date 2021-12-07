North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday December 7th

(NEXSTAR/KNWA/KFTA) – On the first morning of the second week of Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a close family friend who has known the Duggars since before Josh was born took the stand for the prosecution.

Fighting back tears, Bobye Holt testified about a 2003 conversation in which she claims Duggar confessed to molesting multiple minor girls.