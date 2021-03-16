North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday March 16th

(WWTI) - Terry Countryman of the Lyme Heritage Center spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about the organization’s participation in the #giveNNY 315Day campaign this year.

The Lyme Heritage Center got its start in the 1980s as a volunteer group. The organization's board is comprised of nine board members and one director. Up to 70 members pay dues to the organization annually. Donations from community members help to keep the organization running.