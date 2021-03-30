North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday March 30th

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nonbinary New Yorkers who currently must declare themselves as male or female to receive Medicaid, food stamps and other public assistance say in a lawsuit filed Monday that the state is discriminating against them by failing to provide an X gender option.

Donahue, 30, applied for benefits in July, after the coronavirus pandemic made it hard for the New York City law student to find stable work. Donahue identified as a male for the application, “but it just doesn’t feel as authentic to me as X.”