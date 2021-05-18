North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday May 18th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Beginning Wednesday Governor Cuomo says New York will follow the new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated folks when it comes to mask wearing and social distancing.

On Wednesday you might see less people wearing masks around the state. Last week the CDC said if you're fully vaccinated you can do most activities outdoors and indoors without social distancing or wearing a mask. Now, New York is following suit. "If you are vaccinated, you are safe, no masks, no social distancing," the Governor said.