North Country Wake Up Weather: Tuesday November 23rd

Max DelSignore of Northern New York Community Foundation and Steve Cannon of Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

Cannon said there is an opportunity in the community for CABVI to provide services that are not currently available to people who are blind or visually impaired. Northern New York Community Foundation is partnering with CABVI and together they launched a $10,000 fundraising challenge.