North Country wake up weather Tuesday September 14, 2021

(NEXSTAR) — House Democrats unveiled a sweeping proposal Monday for tax hikes on big corporations and the wealthy to fund President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan, as Congress speeds ahead to shape the far-reaching package that touches almost all aspects of domestic life. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) made it clear over the weekend, however, that he would not support the plan's price tag and suggested new eligibility requirements for the expanded child tax credit.

“I support child tax credits. I sure am trying to help children,” Manchin said Sunday during an interview with CNN's Dana Bach on "State of the Union."