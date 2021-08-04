North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday August 3rd

(NEWS10) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. This after an investigation into sexual harassment claims against the governor spearheaded by Attorney General Letitia James found evidence of sexual harassment by the governor.

"Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed. As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth. Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign."