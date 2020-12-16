North Country wake-up weather: Wednesday, Dec. 16

(WWTI) - In this Living Local Business Spotlight, Al Hodkinson of the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about Living Local in the North Country.

CABVI has been around for approximately 91 years. It all started as a fairly small agency that employed legally blind individuals and is now an organization with over 300 employees providing visual rehab services in nine counties, including the North Country.