North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday February 10th

(NEXSTAR) -- People will likely need an annual COVID-19 vaccination over the next several years, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky told CNBC during an interview on Tuesday.

"I think most people feel that... likely, yes... for the next several years, we'll be getting a COVID-19 shot just like we would a flu shot," Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday. "I think we could all imagine a future where we're living with this... but where we can keep the science at pace with the virus... so we can keep on living our lives."