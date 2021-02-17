North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday February 17th

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With the exception of a few counties, most counties have a low enough COVID-19 infection rate for kids to return to in-person learning. This is based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and county infection rates reported on the New York State County Dashboard.

Many school districts began the school year using a hybrid education model with in-person and remote learning. Some have transitioned to remote learning periodically when cases of COVID-19 popped up among their student, teacher, or staff populations.