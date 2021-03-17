North Country Wake Up Weather: Wednesday March 17th

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) -- To honor the life of City of Watertown Fallen Firefighter Peyton Morse, the world renowned pipes and drum band, the FDNY Emerald Society, will be marching the streets of Clayton New York on March 19, prior to Peyton's funeral services.

The New York City Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums is a nonprofit organization composed entirely of either retired, or active New York City Firefighters. They are known for playing through triumph and tragedy, today holding the honor of being the largest fire service pipe band.